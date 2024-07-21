News
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21 | 13:02
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Between 3:00 and 3:30 PM on Saturday, more than 12 Israeli warplanes, including F-15s and F-35s, took off from Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, heading for Yemen.
Accompanying them was a modified Boeing 707, tasked with providing mid-air refueling for the fighter jets, as the distance between Israel and Hodeida exceeds 1,800 kilometers.
According to a map published by Yedioth Ahronoth, the squadron flew over the Red Sea, targeting ten sites, including oil storage facilities and a power station. These targets had been selected months in advance, with refueling drills conducted in Greece over the past month and a half.
While the last fighter jet returned to Israel by 8:30 PM, fires raged in Hodeida's port, resulting in six fatalities and over 80 injuries. Israel claimed sole responsibility for the operation, stating it had informed the United States, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia beforehand.
Despite media reports suggesting US and Saudi involvement, the White House National Security Council told NewsNation that Washington did not participate in or coordinate the Israeli strike. Similarly, the Saudi Defense Ministry denied any involvement or permission to use its airspace.
A tweet showing an Italian refueling aircraft near Hodeida prompted a response from Italy's Defense Minister, clarifying that the plane was on a cargo mission unrelated to the airstrike.
As the extent of the damage in Hodeida remains unclear, the Houthis vowed to continue their operations against Tel Aviv, which claims to have recorded approximately 220 Houthi attacks since late October.
