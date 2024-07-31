Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders&#39; targeting throughout the years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood War and Hezbollah's support for Gaza, Israel's assassination campaign against Hamas, Hezbollah leaders, and their members have increased.

Starting with Hezbollah, the group's military body, the Jihad Council, has been targeted. 

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs aimed at Hezbollah's military leader Fouad Shokor, marked a significant escalation in the targeting of top Hezbollah officials. 

Shokor, who was on the US State Department's most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty for information leading to his capture, was a member of the Jihad Council, the highest military authority in Hezbollah. 

According to the Alma Research and Education Center, the council consists of seven members headed by Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, including Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani.

Shokor, responsible for military operations and acting as a military advisor to Nasrallah, played a crucial role in the 1983 bombing of US Marine barracks in Beirut, according to US officials. His assassination marks a significant blow to Hezbollah's military leadership.

In addition to targeting the Jihad Council, Israeli operations also struck Hezbollah's Shura Council. 

On April 1, 2024, an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which targeted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) operations room related to Lebanon, resulted in the death of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the only Iranian member of Hezbollah's Shura Council, among others.
 
The wave of Israeli assassinations extended to numerous Hezbollah leaders and commanders, including:

Wissam al-Tawil, a senior member of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, was killed on January 8, 2024.

Taleb Abdallah Abu Taleb, commander of the "Nasr Unit" responsible for operations in the central border area and the Litani River, was killed on June 12, 2024, in a strike in Jouaiyya. 

Mohammad Nehme Nasser, commander of the "Aziz Unit" responsible for the western Gaza Strip, was killed on July 3, 2024.

Turning to Hamas, the most significant blow since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood was the assassination of Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning. 
 
Before Haniyeh, Israel had also eliminated Saleh al-Arouri, who was the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau and a co-founder of the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, on January 2, 2024, in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The military wing of Hamas has also faced relentless assassination attempts as efforts to assassinate Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' Gaza leader, have so far failed. 

Meanwhile, on July 13, 2024, a massive bombing targeted Mohammed Deif, commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, in the Al-Mawasi area. While Israel has not officially confirmed his death, Hamas has denied his killing, maintaining ambiguity over the incident.

Israel has also claimed to have killed Marwan Issa, deputy commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, in an airstrike on Nusairat in central Gaza, Hamas has not confirmed his death officially, unlike Haniyeh's.

In the latest round of targeted killings, Israel has struck the highest figures of both Hezbollah and Hamas, opening a full-scale assassination campaign with no apparent red lines in terms of target locations or timing.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Assassination

Campaign

Hezbollah

Hamas

Leaders

LBCI Next
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah says Israel's assassination of Haniyeh 'exceeds all rules of engagement'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Mohsen Rezaee warns Israel over Hamas leader's assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

A history of conflict with Israel: The life and death of Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More