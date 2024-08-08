News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-08 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions
A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Since Israel's vow to respond to the incident in Majdal Shams, residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut and Beirut itself have taken the threat of war seriously. With the assassination of Fouad Shokor and Hezbollah's promise of retaliation, the "drumbeats of war" have grown louder.
This sequence of events has driven residents of the southern suburbs and the south to seek alternative housing in anticipation of a full-scale war.
Some families have relocated women and children to rented apartments without the men, while others have rented apartments to secure accommodations should the worst happen, though their families have not yet moved. Another group has rented and paid in advance but only visits the apartment to check on it, waiting to see how events will unfold.
The surge in demand for rentals due to war fears is concentrated in areas such as Metn, Aley, Jbeil, Keserwan, and parts of Baabda and Beirut, followed by Chouf, according to Mohammad Chamseddine, a researcher at Information International. Demand is limited in the north and non-existent in the Bekaa, as it is a targeted area.
Rental prices have surged in some areas, such as Broumana, Beit Meri, and Hazmieh, with increases averaging 200-300%, primarily because the supply is far less than the demand. Given this situation and the economic difficulties faced by many Lebanese, some may find themselves unable to afford the increased rents.
In response, the Disaster Management Committee at the Prime Minister's office has requested the Ministries of Education, Social Affairs, and Youth and Sports to identify centers that can be equipped as shelters, especially in Sidon, Beirut, and Mount Lebanon. These ministries have facilities that could be converted into shelters.
According to information made available to LBCI, successive meetings will begin next week to identify and prepare these centers as quickly as possible. International organizations that participated in the Grand Serail meeting have asked Lebanon to develop a plan for the next phase so they can provide aid accordingly.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
War
Next
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
The Druze Dilemma: Integration vs. Resistance in Israeli Military Service
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
The Druze Dilemma: Integration vs. Resistance in Israeli Military Service
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Balancing Act: US Efforts for Ceasefire Amidst Tensions and Iranian Responses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Preparing for Potential Conflict: Housing and Shelter Plans Amid Rising Tensions
0
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
0
Middle East News
05:38
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
Middle East News
05:38
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
2
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
3
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
4
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
7
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More