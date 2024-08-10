Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In light of escalating tensions in the south and the looming threat of a comprehensive war between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to restore stability.



The Lebanese government has communicated to diplomatic delegations in Lebanon the necessity of equitable implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasizing the pivotal role that the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will play.



To this end, Lebanon has committed to bolstering its military presence along the southern border, announcing the recruitment of additional military personnel, and seeking international support for the Lebanese Army.



Currently, the fifth and seventh brigades and the fifth intervention regiment, totaling about 4,000 soldiers, are stationed along the southern border.



However, to reinforce this presence and ensure adequate security, the Lebanese Army must deploy an additional 6,000 troops, bringing the total to 10,000.



Such an increase in human resources comes with significant logistical and financial challenges. The cost of recruiting and equipping each soldier ranges between $3,000 and $4,000, making the total estimated cost of this deployment plan around $1 billion—an amount that Lebanon cannot afford without external assistance.



Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has been advocating for this support in international meetings, including the army support conference in Rome last March and meetings in Paris with the French and Italian army commanders in April.



Nonetheless, the understanding is that international support is contingent upon a ceasefire and a resolution on the southern front, which would create the conditions necessary for establishing new military posts.



The United States continues to support the Lebanese Army, with reports indicating that during a meeting between General Aoun and US envoy Amos Hochstein, the latter promised to advocate for a US-hosted conference to support the Lebanese Army in implementing Resolution 1701 once the political scene is conducive.



European contacts are ongoing to secure further support, along with the US, with potential involvement from another Western country.



While the Lebanese Army awaits the fulfillment of these promises, sources indicate that the core of implementing Resolution 1701 lies in achieving a political solution and a comprehensive settlement, not just in increasing military presence.