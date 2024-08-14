US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14 | 13:01
High views
US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel
US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Nuclear submarines, advanced fighter jets, aircraft carriers, and warships.

This is how Washington has strengthened its military presence in the region, amid escalating regional tensions and the anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah’s response to Israel.

The most powerful asset sent by the United States to the Middle East is the submarine USS Georgia. It is nuclear-powered but does not carry nuclear weapons. It is equipped with over 150 long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, capable of striking land and sea targets at distances of over 1,600 km.

In addition to the submarine, F-22 Raptor jets have been deployed to the region. These are among the most advanced fighter jets in the world, featuring superior stealth and aerial maneuverability, and are equipped with the latest electronic systems and weapons, making them capable of outperforming any air threat in the region.

With these advanced capabilities, the US aims to deliver a clear deterrent message to Iran and Hezbollah, which face significant challenges in countering these weapons, particularly in air defense.

The deployment of these warships and weapons has been spread across several strategic locations in the Middle East, including waters surrounding Israel and Gulf countries.

Ongoing US military support for Israel has been reinforced by the administration's approval of a massive arms deal sought by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The deal includes 50 F-15IA fighter jets, upgrades for 25 F-15I jets, as well as 50,000 120mm mortar rounds, and 32,000 120mm tank shells. The delivery will be phased over several years.

As options in the region narrow, the United States reaffirms its commitment to protecting its ally Israel and its long-term dedication to providing various forms of support, including advanced defensive and offensive capabilities.

While the increased US military presence in the region indicates rising tensions, the focus today is on whether American military and diplomatic deterrence tools, and Washington’s efforts to restrain Israel's escalating push towards war, can prevent further escalation in the volatile region.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

Middle East

Israel

Military

Iran

Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
