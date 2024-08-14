News
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14 | 12:13
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
US envoy Amos Hochstein hopes that responses from Iran and Hezbollah to the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor do not lead to further escalation. He noted that the US administration is working to contain the escalation in Lebanon and emphasized that any agreement in Gaza will inevitably impact the situation in the south.
His visit aimed to reassure Lebanese officials that the US remains engaged with the situation in Lebanon while also focusing on Gaza.
Hochstein, who is in contact with Israeli officials, did not bring any Israeli guarantees to Lebanon regarding the expansion of the war. He also did not receive any guarantees concerning Hezbollah’s response, especially since Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri has shifted the responsibility for escalation to the Israelis, questioning their intentions.
Berri considers Israeli actions, such as assassinations in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Tehran, and massacres in Gaza, as leading to escalation. He stressed that an agreement in Gaza would inevitably affect Lebanon.
Hochstein reiterated his message to Lebanese officials during a meeting at the Grand Serail with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. He emphasized the need for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 following the ceasefire in Gaza, requiring adherence from both the Lebanese and Israeli sides.
Hochstein specifically discussed this issue with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, inquiring about the army’s readiness to enhance its deployment in the border area. General Aoun responded that the army has operational and military needs that require funding to ensure the success of this deployment.
In his meetings, Hochstein also met with opposition MPs who oppose Hezbollah's monopoly over decisions of war and peace. They reiterated their stance against expanding the war and stressed the necessity of separating the situation in the south from that in Gaza. They supported all efforts in this direction and affirmed that Resolution 1701 is key to the solution.
Hochstein concluded his mission while keeping an eye on the Doha talks and whether they would succeed in opening a path to a ceasefire in Gaza. He is also monitoring anticipated developments from Hezbollah and Iran and Israel’s response to them.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
US
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
Iran
Hezbollah
Ismail Haniyeh
Fouad Shokor
Gaza
