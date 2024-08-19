World Humanitarian Day: 2023 among deadliest years for aid workers amid ongoing conflicts

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the wreckage of Habbariyeh, every sense is haunted by the memories of those who once worked amidst the debris. Beneath the rubble lies the scent of bloodshed and sacrifice from colleagues who have passed.



Among the wreckage are their faces and voices, recalling their efforts in rescuing the injured and recovering victims.



However, on March 27, everything changed with a massacre that claimed the lives of seven paramedics.



The deadly Israeli airstrike on their center in Habbariyeh was part of a broader pattern of attacks. Since October 8, Israeli airstrikes have killed a total of 21 paramedics, alongside violations of international humanitarian law principles.



The blood of the paramedics in the south echoes the suffering of their colleagues in Gaza, where death and destruction have obliterated the essentials of life.



According to testimonies from activists, humanitarian workers, and paramedics, Gaza is experiencing a boundless humanitarian tragedy.



Airstrikes have targeted 130 ambulances, rendered over 100 hospitals and health centers non-operational, and hit 162 health institutions, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The sector faces moments that will never be erased.



2023 has been one of the deadliest for humanitarian workers, with the United Nations predicting that 2024 could be even worse. From the Middle East to Sudan and Ukraine, humanitarian efforts are under constant threat.



Tragically, the global community remains mainly powerless to protect humanitarian workers and civilians while perpetrators continue to evade justice.