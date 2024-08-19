World Humanitarian Day: 2023 among deadliest years for aid workers amid ongoing conflicts

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-19 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Humanitarian Day: 2023 among deadliest years for aid workers amid ongoing conflicts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
World Humanitarian Day: 2023 among deadliest years for aid workers amid ongoing conflicts

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the wreckage of Habbariyeh, every sense is haunted by the memories of those who once worked amidst the debris. Beneath the rubble lies the scent of bloodshed and sacrifice from colleagues who have passed.  
 
Among the wreckage are their faces and voices, recalling their efforts in rescuing the injured and recovering victims.

However, on March 27, everything changed with a massacre that claimed the lives of seven paramedics.

The deadly Israeli airstrike on their center in Habbariyeh was part of a broader pattern of attacks. Since October 8, Israeli airstrikes have killed a total of 21 paramedics, alongside violations of international humanitarian law principles.  

The blood of the paramedics in the south echoes the suffering of their colleagues in Gaza, where death and destruction have obliterated the essentials of life. 

According to testimonies from activists, humanitarian workers, and paramedics, Gaza is experiencing a boundless humanitarian tragedy.
 
Airstrikes have targeted 130 ambulances, rendered over 100 hospitals and health centers non-operational, and hit 162 health institutions, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The sector faces moments that will never be erased.

2023 has been one of the deadliest for humanitarian workers, with the United Nations predicting that 2024 could be even worse. From the Middle East to Sudan and Ukraine, humanitarian efforts are under constant threat. 

Tragically, the global community remains mainly powerless to protect humanitarian workers and civilians while perpetrators continue to evade justice.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World

Humanitarian

Day

Deadliest

Aid

Workers

Conflicts

LBCI Next
Blinken's ninth visit to Israel: Netanyahu's stance challenges US efforts for Israel-Hamas peace deal
B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

UNRWA pays tribute to those killed in Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

LBCI
World News
00:08

UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers

LBCI
World News
2024-08-07

US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Harris nears nomination: Democratic National Convention faces tensions over Israel policy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

BDL on alert: Anti-money laundering measures intensified to avoid FAFT's grey list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Blinken's ninth visit to Israel: Netanyahu's stance challenges US efforts for Israel-Hamas peace deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18

B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

Public Works Minister Hamie: Beirut's airport remains fully operational and illuminated through its own generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine

LBCI
Middle East News
08:07

Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Repeated explosions reported across Beqaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More