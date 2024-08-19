Harris nears nomination: Democratic National Convention faces tensions over Israel policy

2024-08-19 | 13:20
Harris nears nomination: Democratic National Convention faces tensions over Israel policy
2min
Harris nears nomination: Democratic National Convention faces tensions over Israel policy

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A month after President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, Chicago is set to host the Democratic National Convention over four days, during which Vice President Kamala Harris will officially secure her presidential nomination.

As the competition intensifies between Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, several key issues, such as the economy, healthcare, and illegal immigration, are dividing American public opinion. 

The ongoing war in Israel is also significantly influencing the presidential race. The Democratic Party is facing considerable internal pressure, particularly from Muslim delegates and their allies who oppose US support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

This group, known as "Delegates Against Genocide," has a singular goal: to amend the party's platform and advocate for a ban on US arms sales to countries that commit severe human rights violations. Their actions could potentially lead to changes or the cancellation of significant speeches during the convention.

Notably, this group has highlighted that the party's platform does not mention the 40,000 casualties in Gaza or outline any plans to limit American arms shipments to Israel. It is worth noting that the United States recently approved an additional $20 billion in arms sales to Israel on Tuesday.

The ongoing 10-month war has directly impacted the Democratic Party's support among Muslim and Arab American voters, who are crucial in swing states like Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. 

Despite "Delegates Against Genocide" representing a small fraction of the convention's delegates, the potential disruptions inside the hall and the significant protests expected outside could complicate the party's efforts to unify Democrats around Harris.

Approximately 40,000 protesters are expected to gather outside the convention on Monday to demonstrate against the Biden administration's stance on Israel, with organizers anticipating that the number could exceed 100,000.

