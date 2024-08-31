Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



After the arrival of the Algerian fuel grant on Tuesday to Beirut for operating the power plants, voices were heard casting doubt, claiming that this fuel did not meet specifications. Some even began talking about a new deal or an attempt to "whitewash" the reputation of Sonatrach, the Algerian national company that had previously been responsible for supplying part of the fuel to Lebanon and is involved in a lawsuit related to the so-called "adulterated fuel" case.

Upon investigation, it was found that the fuel granted to Lebanon consists of 30,000 tons of high-quality fuel known as Sahara Blend, which is one of the best quality types worldwide and is, in fact, of the highest quality. It is light and contains a very low sulfur content. However, the Zahrani and Deir Ammar power plants currently in operation do not use this type of fuel.

Therefore, the Ministry of Energy launched a tender through the Public Procurement Authority to exchange the shipment of fuel granted to Lebanon for another shipment that meets the required specifications.

The shipped fuel, sourced from the well-known Skikda region, is valued at more than 25 million dollars. The Ministry of Energy sent samples from the ship to Bureau Veritas in Dubai to verify its specifications.

Thus, the talk by some about the poor quality of the Algerian fuel is completely unfounded. Algeria has no issue with how Lebanon benefits from this unconditional grant, how it is used, or the possibility of exchanging it for a type that is compatible with Lebanon's power plants. The decision is left to the concerned authorities, and Algeria’s stance is: "Our support for Lebanon is far from any ulterior motive or interest, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's decision was made with the aim of sparing Lebanon from darkness, especially as it faces Israeli aggression."