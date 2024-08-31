News
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31 | 12:39
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
A report by Toni Mrad< English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
If you live in Brazil, you will no longer be able to access the X platform, as it has been blocked.
Even if you use VPN technology or any other trick to regain access, you may face a fine of up to approximately $8,900.
According to platform owner Elon Musk, the ban on X is politically motivated, without revealing further details. Brazil, however, has a different perspective, stating that X failed to comply with the required deadline to appoint a legal representative and is attempting to evade the legal system and judiciary in Brazil to create an environment of complete impunity and chaos on social media networks in the country.
This disappointing decision for a number of Brazilian activists comes at a sensitive time, as the country prepares for municipal elections in October. The results will reflect who holds more power and influence between the current leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro.
The conflict between X and Brazil is not new; it dates back to last April when Brazilian authorities began an investigation after the reactivation of accounts that had previously been ordered to be banned for spreading misinformation. According to The New York Times, many of these accounts that the Brazilian judge ordered to be banned are linked to supporters of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro.
Looking back, Brazil has a history of clashes with social media platforms. In 2015, Brazilian judges repeatedly shut down the WhatsApp application, owned by the US company Meta, due to the company's refusal to hand over user data requested by the police. In 2022, a Brazilian judge threatened to shut down the Telegram app for refusing to provide requested information and repeatedly ignoring authorities' requests to ban certain accounts.
Undoubtedly, what happened between X and Brazil is another example of the control battles over social media that major countries are waging for various reasons, most notably to maintain national security and control public opinion. In conclusion, access to X in Brazil is now prohibited until a legal representative is appointed and all fines, amounting to approximately $3.28 million, are paid.
