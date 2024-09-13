Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions

2024-09-13 | 12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
2min
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions

Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

As is customary with deep-strike operations against adversaries, Israeli officials have remained silent following the recent raid on Masyaf, Syria. Reports indicate that Israeli military intelligence had been tracking the facility—referred to as “Deep Layer”—for five years, and that the elite Shaldag unit had specifically trained for this mission.

A security official revealed that the military proposed the operation to political leaders twice before the Gaza conflict erupted, but both times it was rejected due to the operation’s complexity and sensitivity.

The Masyaf strike, which reportedly received U.S. support, was discussed by U.S. Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla during his recent visit to northern Israel. Tel Aviv views the operation as part of its broader strategy to neutralize Iranian influence and prevent its expansion in the region.

The raid involved both air and ground forces and utilized explosive drones to destroy the military facility. While there are concerns about potential Iranian or Hezbollah retaliation, Israeli security and military officials expressed relief at removing a significant threat.

Former Military Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. (Res.) Tamir Hayman confirmed the operation before it was officially acknowledged, marking an unusual move for a former security official. He described the operation as a clear message that, following the dismantling of Hamas’s military wing, Israel is entering a new phase of combat targeting Iran and its allies.

While some view the raid as a significant success for Israeli intelligence and the air force, others see it as a setback for achieving a prisoner swap and ceasefire. Residents in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, who have been spending hours near safe zones due to heavy Hezbollah shelling, interpret the strike as a sign of ongoing neglect.
 

Israel

Syria

