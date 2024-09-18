News
Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The pager, a primitive communication device, turned into a time bomb. How did it get there?
The most likely hypothesis, according to security sources cited by several agencies, is that Israel planted explosives inside these devices. The explosion of the batteries alone would not have caused the level of damage or injuries that occurred.
How did Israel gain access to these devices?
The pagers used by Hezbollah bear the logo of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. However, after news of the explosions spread, the company quickly denied any involvement in their manufacture, stating that it had licensed the brand to a company called BAC Consulting Kft for sales in specific regions. Gold Apollo clarified that the design and manufacturing were the sole responsibility of BAC.
So, what is this company?
BAC Consulting KFT is a Hungarian company established in 2022, though the parent company has existed since 2019. Curiously, the company operates out of a residential building in Budapest. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the owner, manager, and even the delivery person are all the same individual, named Cristiana Rosaria.
Additionally, the company’s founding date, limited business activity, and the location of its headquarters raise numerous questions. Adding to the suspicion, the head of Gold Apollo mentioned that although BAC is based in Hungary, it made payments to Gold Apollo from a Middle Eastern bank account, which had been blocked at least once by its bank in Taiwan.
All of this leads to the following conclusion: the pagers that exploded were rigged with explosives from the source, meaning Israel was aware of Hezbollah's intent to purchase these devices and planned the operation in advance. The method used for the detonation went undetected by scanning equipment and did not hinder the pagers’ functionality, as they worked for several months before the explosion.
This incident highlights Israel's intelligence and technological superiority, demonstrating the evolving tactics in modern warfare.
News Bulletin Reports
Pager
Bomb
Lebanon
Hezbollah
