Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The pager, a primitive communication device, turned into a time bomb. How did it get there?
 
The most likely hypothesis, according to security sources cited by several agencies, is that Israel planted explosives inside these devices. The explosion of the batteries alone would not have caused the level of damage or injuries that occurred.

How did Israel gain access to these devices?

The pagers used by Hezbollah bear the logo of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. However, after news of the explosions spread, the company quickly denied any involvement in their manufacture, stating that it had licensed the brand to a company called BAC Consulting Kft for sales in specific regions. Gold Apollo clarified that the design and manufacturing were the sole responsibility of BAC.

So, what is this company?

BAC Consulting KFT is a Hungarian company established in 2022, though the parent company has existed since 2019. Curiously, the company operates out of a residential building in Budapest. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the owner, manager, and even the delivery person are all the same individual, named Cristiana Rosaria.

Additionally, the company’s founding date, limited business activity, and the location of its headquarters raise numerous questions. Adding to the suspicion, the head of Gold Apollo mentioned that although BAC is based in Hungary, it made payments to Gold Apollo from a Middle Eastern bank account, which had been blocked at least once by its bank in Taiwan.

All of this leads to the following conclusion: the pagers that exploded were rigged with explosives from the source, meaning Israel was aware of Hezbollah's intent to purchase these devices and planned the operation in advance. The method used for the detonation went undetected by scanning equipment and did not hinder the pagers’ functionality, as they worked for several months before the explosion.

This incident highlights Israel's intelligence and technological superiority, demonstrating the evolving tactics in modern warfare.

News Bulletin Reports

Pager

Bomb

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response
Israeli cabinet adds goal of returning northern residents amid rising tensions, military preparations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority bans transport of pagers and walkie-talkies on flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:29

Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel braces for Hezbollah’s response after controversial operation raises tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-17

Israeli cabinet adds goal of returning northern residents amid rising tensions, military preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil faces direct Israeli threat amid escalating dangers for journalists in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Jerusalem Post: Joint Mossad, military intelligence operation targets Hezbollah pager devices

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More