Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The silence following Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's meeting with French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks volumes.



No official statement, comment, or even a brief acknowledgment of the encounter suggests that the French diplomat arrived without any concrete proposals or initiatives capable of halting Israel's relentless airstrikes on Lebanon.



According to LBCI's sources, when Berri was asked about the meeting, he responded, "Since Le Drian did not comment, I will not either."



The single information that emerged from Berri's sources was that the discussion with the French envoy primarily focused on Lebanon's presidential file. Despite the country being in the middle of war and facing devastating airstrikes, this has led some analysts to label the French visit as "irrelevant" under the circumstances.



Le Drian's silence extended beyond his meeting with Berri. He also met with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, without issuing any formal statement.



Mikati's office merely conveyed that France stands by Lebanon in all conditions and that Le Drian viewed the prime minister's upcoming trip to New York during this critical period as highly significant. The French envoy expressed hope that diplomatic efforts could lead to a resolution that would stop the cycle of violence.



Regarding the Lebanese presidential election, Le Drian reportedly assured Mikati that he would continue efforts to bridge the gap between various political factions, aiming to reach a consensus that could lead to the election of a new president.



The French diplomat also hosted a dinner at the Pine Residence in honor of former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt and his son, MP Teymour Jumblatt. The talks during this dinner also centered on Lebanon's presidential vacuum.



In Maarab, Le Drian heard from Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea that the party's MPs, alongside opposition forces, were ready to attend any parliamentary session called by Speaker Berri to elect a new president.