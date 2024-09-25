Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead

2024-09-25 | 13:13
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead
3min
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a high-stakes effort to shield Lebanon from the devastating spread of war, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is working to avoid full-scale war as he navigates diplomatic channels from New York. 

Despite his departure from Beirut, Mikati remains in close coordination with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has kept the prime minister updated on his ongoing contacts, particularly with U.S. officials.

Berri, a key player in Lebanon's internal and external diplomacy, revealed that Mikati is expected to convey Lebanon's stance in New York: a resolution based on previous negotiations with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. The core of the Lebanese approach insists on addressing both the Lebanon and Gaza fronts as interconnected.

Berri described the next 24 hours as crucial, indicating that ongoing negotiations could make or break efforts to de-escalate the situation.

However, there has been no clarity on the outcome of these diplomatic efforts at the United Nations, leaving Lebanon in a precarious position.

Sources close to the Lebanese delegation in New York emphasized the heightened sensitivity and danger of the current situation, acknowledging that all parties, including Israel, are racing against time to find a solution and avoid the devastating consequences of a broader war.

For Lebanon, a resolution to the conflict cannot be fragmented. It must begin with revisiting UN Security Council Resolution 1701, calling for its full implementation, followed by an immediate halt to Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Lebanese civilians. 

Furthermore, the situation in Gaza needs to be addressed, as the ongoing violence there will inevitably have repercussions in Lebanon if left unresolved.

The urgency of the moment is underlined by an emergency session of the UN Security Council, set to convene Wednesday at France's request. The session aims to discuss the unprecedented escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, sparked by Israel's initial attack last week with the pager explosions.

According to LBCI, Mikati is expected to deliver a speech during the session, addressing the 14 permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, in a bid to rally international support for a ceasefire and a path toward stability for Lebanon and the region.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

UN

Security Council

Diplomatic

Efforts

War

Consequences

