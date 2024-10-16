From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Israeli ground invasions continue along the southern Lebanese border from Kfarekla to Naqoura, signs of preparations in the occupied Golan Heights suggest the possibility of Israel broadening the war and circumventing Hezbollah from the east.



The Golan Heights, separated from Syria by a demilitarized zone, is overseen by UNDOF, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which monitors the ceasefire between Israel and Syria.



In recent weeks, Israel has accelerated efforts to remove landmines along the border in this area and has been constructing new fortifications, according to Reuters' sources. Reports indicate that Israel is moving its security fence further into Syrian territory and digging trenches to bolster its defenses.



Israel is working to create a buffer zone, free of arms, to prevent potential infiltrations toward the Golan Heights if the war escalates. Nawar Shaaban, a researcher at the Harmoon Center for Contemporary Studies, stated that these moves seem part of a broader preparation for a larger offensive toward Lebanon.



Military and strategic expert Brigadier General Charbel Abou Zeid also emphasized that removing landmines is a typical precursor to launching an offensive operation.



He speculated that if Israel expands the war, its military might execute a flanking maneuver from the Golan Heights, bypassing UNDOF forces and advancing along a narrow corridor through Majdal Shams, Hader, Beit Jinn, Qatana, Kfar Qouq, Rakhlah, and Dahr El Ahmar, eventually reaching Machgharah.



This relatively short route would allow Israel to avoid major cities and facilitate rapid ground advances by establishing a foothold on strategic hills.



According to Abou Zeid, the objective of such an operation would be to circumvent Hezbollah from eastern Bekaa, severing connections between Bekaa and southern Lebanon and cutting off supply lines for weapons, ammunition, and manpower.



However, the potential challenges to this offensive lie in the possibility of tunnels between Syria, Lebanon, Bekaa, and South Lebanon and Hezbollah's defensive readiness along the proposed attack route.



As Israel seeks to establish this buffer zone, Reuters has also reported, citing unnamed sources, that Russian military units stationed in southern Syria have vacated their positions on Tall al Harrah, a strategic hilltop in Syria's Daraa province.



The withdrawal is believed to be the result of an understanding with Israel to avoid any clashes.



Meanwhile, the Syrian army has not deployed additional forces to the area.