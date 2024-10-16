News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israeli ground invasions continue along the southern Lebanese border from Kfarekla to Naqoura, signs of preparations in the occupied Golan Heights suggest the possibility of Israel broadening the war and circumventing Hezbollah from the east.
The Golan Heights, separated from Syria by a demilitarized zone, is overseen by UNDOF, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which monitors the ceasefire between Israel and Syria.
In recent weeks, Israel has accelerated efforts to remove landmines along the border in this area and has been constructing new fortifications, according to Reuters' sources. Reports indicate that Israel is moving its security fence further into Syrian territory and digging trenches to bolster its defenses.
Israel is working to create a buffer zone, free of arms, to prevent potential infiltrations toward the Golan Heights if the war escalates. Nawar Shaaban, a researcher at the Harmoon Center for Contemporary Studies, stated that these moves seem part of a broader preparation for a larger offensive toward Lebanon.
Military and strategic expert Brigadier General Charbel Abou Zeid also emphasized that removing landmines is a typical precursor to launching an offensive operation.
He speculated that if Israel expands the war, its military might execute a flanking maneuver from the Golan Heights, bypassing UNDOF forces and advancing along a narrow corridor through Majdal Shams, Hader, Beit Jinn, Qatana, Kfar Qouq, Rakhlah, and Dahr El Ahmar, eventually reaching Machgharah.
This relatively short route would allow Israel to avoid major cities and facilitate rapid ground advances by establishing a foothold on strategic hills.
According to Abou Zeid, the objective of such an operation would be to circumvent Hezbollah from eastern Bekaa, severing connections between Bekaa and southern Lebanon and cutting off supply lines for weapons, ammunition, and manpower.
However, the potential challenges to this offensive lie in the possibility of tunnels between Syria, Lebanon, Bekaa, and South Lebanon and Hezbollah's defensive readiness along the proposed attack route.
As Israel seeks to establish this buffer zone, Reuters has also reported, citing unnamed sources, that Russian military units stationed in southern Syria have vacated their positions on Tall al Harrah, a strategic hilltop in Syria's Daraa province.
The withdrawal is believed to be the result of an understanding with Israel to avoid any clashes.
Meanwhile, the Syrian army has not deployed additional forces to the area.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Golan Heights
Lebanon
Bekaa
Israel
War
Syria
Next
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese border towns under attack: What is happening on the field between Israel and Hezbollah?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese border towns under attack: What is happening on the field between Israel and Hezbollah?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
UN chief: Lebanon on the 'brink' as violence rages
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
UN chief: Lebanon on the 'brink' as violence rages
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
2
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
7
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
8
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More