From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16 | 12:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From Golan Heights to the Bekaa: Is Israel preparing for expanded war starting from the Golan Heights?

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As Israeli ground invasions continue along the southern Lebanese border from Kfarekla to Naqoura, signs of preparations in the occupied Golan Heights suggest the possibility of Israel broadening the war and circumventing Hezbollah from the east.

The Golan Heights, separated from Syria by a demilitarized zone, is overseen by UNDOF, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which monitors the ceasefire between Israel and Syria. 

In recent weeks, Israel has accelerated efforts to remove landmines along the border in this area and has been constructing new fortifications, according to Reuters' sources. Reports indicate that Israel is moving its security fence further into Syrian territory and digging trenches to bolster its defenses.

Israel is working to create a buffer zone, free of arms, to prevent potential infiltrations toward the Golan Heights if the war escalates. Nawar Shaaban, a researcher at the Harmoon Center for Contemporary Studies, stated that these moves seem part of a broader preparation for a larger offensive toward Lebanon. 

Military and strategic expert Brigadier General Charbel Abou Zeid also emphasized that removing landmines is a typical precursor to launching an offensive operation. 

He speculated that if Israel expands the war, its military might execute a flanking maneuver from the Golan Heights, bypassing UNDOF forces and advancing along a narrow corridor through Majdal Shams, Hader, Beit Jinn, Qatana, Kfar Qouq, Rakhlah, and Dahr El Ahmar, eventually reaching Machgharah.

This relatively short route would allow Israel to avoid major cities and facilitate rapid ground advances by establishing a foothold on strategic hills.

According to Abou Zeid, the objective of such an operation would be to circumvent Hezbollah from eastern Bekaa, severing connections between Bekaa and southern Lebanon and cutting off supply lines for weapons, ammunition, and manpower. 

However, the potential challenges to this offensive lie in the possibility of tunnels between Syria, Lebanon, Bekaa, and South Lebanon and Hezbollah's defensive readiness along the proposed attack route.

As Israel seeks to establish this buffer zone, Reuters has also reported, citing unnamed sources, that Russian military units stationed in southern Syria have vacated their positions on Tall al Harrah, a strategic hilltop in Syria's Daraa province. 

The withdrawal is believed to be the result of an understanding with Israel to avoid any clashes. 

Meanwhile, the Syrian army has not deployed additional forces to the area.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Golan Heights

Lebanon

Bekaa

Israel

War

Syria

LBCI Next
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese border towns under attack: What is happening on the field between Israel and Hezbollah?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

UN chief: Lebanon on the 'brink' as violence rages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More