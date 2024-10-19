News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Missile defense failure: Hezbollah targets Netanyahu's home in drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-19 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Missile defense failure: Hezbollah targets Netanyahu's home in drone strike
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A direct hit on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea by a drone launched by Hezbollah has dealt a blow to the country's security apparatus and missile defense systems, adding to a series of recent failures.
Hezbollah reportedly launched three drones simultaneously, deceiving Israel's defense systems.
While two of the drones were intercepted, the third—loaded with a significant amount of explosives, according to Israeli sources—managed to evade defenses, flying past a military helicopter and striking Netanyahu's residence.
The explosions rattled the Caesarea area, but alarm sirens failed to sound.
The blasts sent dozens of worshippers rushing out of a nearby synagogue while local residents, unaware of what had happened, fled their homes in panic.
The strike mirrored a similar Hezbollah attack on the Golani Brigade base south of Haifa earlier in the week, once again exposing vulnerabilities in Israel's defense systems.
In response, reinforced military and security teams rushed to the scene, where Netanyahu reportedly spent his weekend. Emergency and fire rescue units were also mobilized to address the damage.
Following the incident, Israeli security services immediately raised the alert level for key government figures and issued new movement restrictions for political, military, and security leaders.
Meanwhile, the air defense units are assessing ways to counter Hezbollah's drone and missile tactics. This includes responding to drone-only attacks like the one in Caesarea, as well as combined drone and missile strikes, such as the recent attack on the Golani Brigade base.
The most significant concern among Israeli security officials, which they described as the "nightmare scenario," is the possibility of Hezbollah launching dozens of drones simultaneously at various targets across Israel.
While investigations into the defense system and siren failures in Caesarea continue, northern towns, including Haifa, have remained under fire from drones and rockets.
The attacks have claimed at least one life in Haifa and injured dozens across several areas, sparking fires in Haifa, Shlomi, Krayot, and other northern towns.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Missile
Defense
Failure
Hezbollah
Target
Netanyahu
Drone
Strike
Next
Critical decisions ahead: Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli infiltration attempt with precision drone strike
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli infiltration attempt with precision drone strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Ramim Barracks and Misgav Am forest with missile strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Ramim Barracks and Misgav Am forest with missile strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit Mohammed Srur: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit Mohammed Srur: Source tells AFP
0
Middle East News
15:41
Iran's UN mission: Hezbollah, not Tehran, behind Netanyahu's residence drone attack
Middle East News
15:41
Iran's UN mission: Hezbollah, not Tehran, behind Netanyahu's residence drone attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Critical decisions ahead: Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Critical decisions ahead: Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
World News
14:14
G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17
Netanyahu says returning residents to northern Israel now a war goal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17
Netanyahu says returning residents to northern Israel now a war goal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
3
Middle East News
15:03
Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports
Middle East News
15:03
Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
5
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:04
Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
07:57
Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate
7
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:16
Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More