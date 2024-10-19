Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A direct hit on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea by a drone launched by Hezbollah has dealt a blow to the country's security apparatus and missile defense systems, adding to a series of recent failures.



Hezbollah reportedly launched three drones simultaneously, deceiving Israel's defense systems.



While two of the drones were intercepted, the third—loaded with a significant amount of explosives, according to Israeli sources—managed to evade defenses, flying past a military helicopter and striking Netanyahu's residence.



The explosions rattled the Caesarea area, but alarm sirens failed to sound.



The blasts sent dozens of worshippers rushing out of a nearby synagogue while local residents, unaware of what had happened, fled their homes in panic.



The strike mirrored a similar Hezbollah attack on the Golani Brigade base south of Haifa earlier in the week, once again exposing vulnerabilities in Israel's defense systems.



In response, reinforced military and security teams rushed to the scene, where Netanyahu reportedly spent his weekend. Emergency and fire rescue units were also mobilized to address the damage.



Following the incident, Israeli security services immediately raised the alert level for key government figures and issued new movement restrictions for political, military, and security leaders.



Meanwhile, the air defense units are assessing ways to counter Hezbollah's drone and missile tactics. This includes responding to drone-only attacks like the one in Caesarea, as well as combined drone and missile strikes, such as the recent attack on the Golani Brigade base.



The most significant concern among Israeli security officials, which they described as the "nightmare scenario," is the possibility of Hezbollah launching dozens of drones simultaneously at various targets across Israel.



While investigations into the defense system and siren failures in Caesarea continue, northern towns, including Haifa, have remained under fire from drones and rockets.



The attacks have claimed at least one life in Haifa and injured dozens across several areas, sparking fires in Haifa, Shlomi, Krayot, and other northern towns.