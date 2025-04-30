Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus

Syria state media said Wednesday that 11 people had been killed in clashes that erupted overnight between security forces and "outlaw groups" near Damascus, as sectarian violence a day earlier spread.



"The number of dead after outlaw groups targeted civilians and security forces" in the Sahnaya area "has risen to 11 dead and a number of wounded", state news agency SANA said, citing a health ministry statement, without elaborating on the identity of those killed.





AFP