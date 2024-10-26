News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Operation 'Days of Repentance': Analyzing Israel's military response to Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-26 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Operation 'Days of Repentance': Analyzing Israel's military response to Iran
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel responded to the Iranian missile attack on Oct. 1 with an operation named "Days of Repentance." However, one key question remains: from which airspace did Israeli jets launch their missiles toward Iranian targets?
This question lingers, as both Jordan and Saudi Arabia have stated they did not permit any military aircraft to fly through their airspace, despite video clips circulating on social media showing what appear to be Israeli jets over Jordan.
The closest point from northern Israel to Tehran is approximately 1,400 kilometers, a distance beyond the range of air-to-surface missiles carried by Israeli fighter jets.
Thus, these jets would need to come within about 900 kilometers of Tehran to enable their AGM-158B missiles, carried by F-35s, to reach their targets—a range consistent with the area between At Tanf and Al Bukamal on the Iraqi-Syrian border, where U.S. forces are stationed.
Supporting this hypothesis is a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which claimed that at 2 a.m., Israeli warplanes struck Syrian air defenses at the radar battalion in Tel al-Qalib, in Syria’s Al-Suwaidaa province.
So, what happened during the operation?
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, successive explosions were heard in Tehran. Meanwhile, the sounds of Syrian air defense interceptors echoed over both Syria and Lebanon.
Half an hour later, the Israeli army announced it was targeting military sites in Iran.
Dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck Iranian military sites in three successive waves.
In the first wave, Israeli jets targeted Iranian air defenses to clear the way for the next strikes. In the second and third waves, they targeted facilities for missile and drone production, hitting more than 20 locations, according to Axios.
According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force, military facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were bombed, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.
By sunrise on Saturday, the Israeli jets returned to their bases. At 6:15 a.m., the Israeli army announced the operation's conclusion, turning what was planned as "Days of Repentance" into mere hours.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Syria
Iraq
Lebanon
Next
Symbolic or strategic? Debate intensifies over Israel’s 'limited' Iran strike
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
0
Middle East News
22:35
Pro-Iran factions in Iraq claim responsibility for drone strike in Israel
Middle East News
22:35
Pro-Iran factions in Iraq claim responsibility for drone strike in Israel
0
Middle East News
22:24
Iraq suspends all air traffic as Israel strikes Iran
Middle East News
22:24
Iraq suspends all air traffic as Israel strikes Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Symbolic or strategic? Debate intensifies over Israel’s 'limited' Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Symbolic or strategic? Debate intensifies over Israel’s 'limited' Iran strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25
Grey-listed: FATF adds Lebanon to grey list amid financial compliance shortcomings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25
'Their voices persist': The final journey of Lebanon’s martyred journalists from the south to Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:53
Iran's toll in Israel strikes rises to four: State media reports
Middle East News
13:53
Iran's toll in Israel strikes rises to four: State media reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
0
Middle East News
09:50
Iran forewarns it will defend itself after Israeli strikes
Middle East News
09:50
Iran forewarns it will defend itself after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:31
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah facilities' in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
05:31
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah facilities' in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
05:47
Explosion in South Lebanon triggers earthquake alert in northern Israel: Israeli media (Video)
Lebanon News
05:47
Explosion in South Lebanon triggers earthquake alert in northern Israel: Israeli media (Video)
3
Middle East News
06:18
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
Middle East News
06:18
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
5
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
6
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
Lebanon News
09:35
Fire erupts between Zikrit and Jeita, Lebanon; causes still unknown
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
10:59
Intentional fires and wind spark 20 fires across Lebanon, LBCI reports
8
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:59
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More