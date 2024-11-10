News
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10 | 13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israeli media reports that the army is close to concluding its ground operation after more than five weeks, pending a political agreement, there are signs of a scaled-back presence on the southern front.
Notably, ground invasions have decreased, particularly along the Yaroun–Maroun El Ras–Ain Ebel–Aitaroun axis. This area witnessed intense attempts by Israeli forces to penetrate the southern outskirts of Bint Jbeil over four days, but confrontations there have now eased.
The villages surrounding Bint Jbeil, such as Ain Ebel, At Tiri, Kounine, and Hanine, are now under heavy artillery bombardment. Hezbollah reported that it inflicted casualties on Israeli forces during an encounter with an infiltrating unit in Aitaroun.
While the Israeli army claims its decision to conclude ground operations stems from having dismantled Hezbollah's infrastructure and tunnels, field sources suggest Israel is hesitant to advance further due to the risk of heavy losses.
Hezbollah appears to have regained its footing on the battlefield, continuing to target Israeli troop concentrations along the border and deeper within Israel.
In the central sector, Israel has intensified unprecedented artillery shelling along the western coastal sector, targeting Bazouriye, Ain Baal, Biyyadah, Qlaileh, and nearby areas with heavy artillery. These attacks align with Israel's previous strategy of using artillery fire to pave the way for ground invasions and support ongoing operations.
The eastern sector remains relatively calm, interrupted only by intermittent shelling of Khiam, the destruction of homes in Taybeh, and a drone strike on a vehicle in Jdeidet Marjaayoun near Dibbine, injuring two.
In the far east, Israeli forces conducted limited incursions in the outskirts of Shebaa without progressing into residential areas.
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
Beirut's Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards
Previous
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
World News
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Middle East News
2
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon News
4
Lebanon News
5
Middle East News
6
Middle East News
7
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
