News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-16 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Under fire, Hezbollah and its ally Iran are reportedly studying a U.S. proposal outlining terms for a ceasefire with Israel and a mechanism for implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Reports from Al Jazeera indicate that Hezbollah has received the document and is currently reviewing it. Hours later, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, confirmed from Beirut that he had also reviewed the proposal.
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that Lebanon's official response is expected early or mid-next week.
However, sources confirm that the response will unlikely result in an immediate ceasefire. Instead, Lebanon's observations on the proposal will be relayed to the U.S. and then to Israel for further consideration.
Will Israel perceive Lebanon's comments as a rejection of the U.S. proposal or as a constructive step toward ending hostilities?
Notably, Lebanon has not opposed the establishment of a monitoring committee for Resolution 1701, as outlined in the U.S. proposal.
Instead, Lebanese authorities suggest integrating such a committee into an existing tripartite mechanism that includes UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, and the Israeli Army, which traditionally meets in Naqoura.
Lebanon has proposed expanding this mechanism to include U.S. and French representatives, echoing the monitoring group established under the 1996 April Ceasefire Understanding that included the U.S., France, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.
Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed that the proposed monitoring committee serves as an alternative to Israel's request for freedom of movement within Lebanese territory to ensure Hezbollah's compliance with Resolution 1701.
The U.S. document reportedly includes mutual commitments from Lebanon and Israel to refrain from any ground, air, or maritime operations that violate each other's sovereignty.
While these developments may suggest progress, they remain overshadowed by the broader geopolitical dynamics.
Observers caution against premature optimism, drawing parallels to protracted negotiations over ceasefires and prisoner exchanges in Gaza, which often ended with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing Hamas of rejecting Israeli offers.
Sources say that Netanyahu's ultimate objective remains the neutralization of Iran and its regional allies, from Hamas to Hezbollah.
This broader goal suggests that any potential agreement with Lebanon could face significant challenges unless it is part of a comprehensive regional deal—which remains elusive for now.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Steps
Hezbollah
Iran
US
Proposal
Ceasefire
Israel
Next
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP
0
Middle East News
13:14
Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media
Middle East News
13:14
Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
3
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
5
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
7
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More