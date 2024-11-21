News
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-21 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The "Khiam front" remains active, with Israeli forces intensifying their operations to control the northern neighborhood days after their second attempt to infiltrate the town.
Israeli forces have advanced into the southern and eastern neighborhoods, as well as into the Khiam Plain from the eastern side, specifically from the Mari area, reaching the northern part of Khiam at the border of Ebel El Saqi.
From the northern and eastern sides, they are attempting to infiltrate the northern neighborhood, leading to fierce battles with Hezbollah.
On Wednesday evening, three houses in Ebel El Saqi were bombed, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to two others. The town also witnessed an exodus of residents.
Israeli shelling also struck two houses in the town of Jdeidet Marjayoun, while another strike hit an area located on the eastern outskirts of the Khiam area, causing two injuries.
The Israeli attack on Khiam is accompanied by artillery shelling and airstrikes. The Israeli army has also isolated the Marjayoun District from Nabatieh by bombing the Khardali road, creating a large crater.
It is worth noting that the Israeli army had previously cut off the main road in Kawkaba, which connects Marjayoun to Hasbaya, at the start of the ground incursion.
In the western sector, Israeli forces have continued attempts to advance from the southern part of Biyyadah, located west of Chamaa, where controlling it would isolate the Naqoura area from Tyre.
Controlling this line would also provide a strategic advantage over the surrounding valleys to the north and south.
Intense clashes are ongoing in these areas, as well as in the "Chamaa axis," where Israeli forces are stationed, and in Majdal Zoun.
Meanwhile, loud explosions have been heard in the areas of Chamaa and Chihine.
The ground operations and clashes are accompanied by airstrikes on various points in Tyre and its district, along with artillery shelling from positions inside Lebanese territory.
In another development, the western sector also saw the killing of an Israeli researcher in archaeology and Israeli history on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old researcher, along with a commander of a Golani Brigade unit, entered Chamaa.
The researcher and his accompanying force were shot at by Hezbollah, resulting in his death, along with a soldier, and injuries to others.
In the central sector, Israeli incursions remain concentrated at the overlapping points of the city of Bint Jbeil towards Aitaroun, Ainata, Yaroun, and reaching Ain Ebel and Hanine.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
South Lebanon
Clashes
Khiam
