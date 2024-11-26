Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Strict secrecy surrounds the ceasefire agreement on the Lebanese side. Officials involved in the negotiations in Beirut have refrained from discussing or disclosing any details about the agreement.



In contrast, the Israeli side has taken a more open approach. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified consultations to secure domestic legitimacy for the agreement.



According to its terms, Hezbollah and other armed factions will halt operations against Israel, while Israel will refrain from military actions against Lebanon.



The agreement also stipulates the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon, to be carried out over a 60-day period, during which the Lebanese army will deploy in the area.



Additionally, there will be no buffer zone along the border. Southern Lebanese residents are expected to return to their homes alongside northern Israeli settlers despite opposition from some of the latter.



Israel is set to receive U.S. guarantees, outlined in an attached document.



These guarantees allow Israel to intercept any violations of the agreement, such as arms transfers to Hezbollah via Syria. However, such actions must take place within Syrian territory, not Lebanese territory, to avoid disrupting the agreement after its signing.



The Lebanese government, through its army and under U.S. supervision, will be responsible for implementing the agreement. A ceasefire monitoring committee will be chaired by the United States and include France, as Lebanon reportedly insisted on French participation.



Details of the agreement provided by the American side align with leaks from Israel but include additional specifics.



The initial 60-day period is intended to serve as a ceasefire, while broader negotiations aim to establish a more comprehensive agreement. During this period, the Lebanese army is tasked with dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, not just in southern Lebanon but across the entire country.



The U.S. has emphasized the importance of eliminating missile and ground threats to Israel.



Additionally, it has also stressed the need to secure the borders with Syria and to monitor key infrastructure. The agreement’s implementation will be overseen by a five-member committee led by the United States.



Amid Lebanese secrecy, Israeli disclosures, and U.S. clarifications, questions linger about who will oversee the results of the agreement’s first phase and under what criteria.



Uncertainty remains over what will follow the 60-day period and what the broader agreement will entail.