Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon remains a site of tension as Israeli forces reportedly desecrated a local monastery and damaged graves in its cemetery.



Access to the heart of the town, where Israeli troops have advanced and issued warnings against approaching, is prohibited due to roadblocks established by the Lebanese Army, which has sealed off all entrances to the area.



The Israeli incursion spans from the Morkos station, where forces initially advanced into Deir Mimas, to the Tall al Nahas-Qlayaa-Deir Mimas triangle, previously blocked with earthen berms by the Israeli forces.



The Lebanese Army is now stationed across this region to prevent vehicles from entering villages still under Israeli control.



Roads in Borj El Mlouk, which connect to Khiam and Kfarkela, have also been closed to protect residents from potential harm.



Footage capture by LBCI showed Israeli military vehicles in Khiam, where they continued planting explosives.



Borj El Mlouk, situated west of Khiam, remains a flashpoint, with repeated ceasefire violations reported through Marjaayoun.



Several homes in the town have sustained damage during the past 13 months of conflict.



In Qlayaa, adjacent to Borj El Mlouk, residents defied Israeli warnings by gathering for Sunday mass.



The town, whose inhabitants refused to abandon even at the height of the conflict, was filled with families seeking solace in religious rituals.



Despite the challenges and restrictions, the region persists in its struggle for normalcy, with communities striving to endure amid continued Israeli forces of villages along the southern front.