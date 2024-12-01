Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-01 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon remains a site of tension as Israeli forces reportedly desecrated a local monastery and damaged graves in its cemetery. 

Access to the heart of the town, where Israeli troops have advanced and issued warnings against approaching, is prohibited due to roadblocks established by the Lebanese Army, which has sealed off all entrances to the area.

The Israeli incursion spans from the Morkos station, where forces initially advanced into Deir Mimas, to the Tall al Nahas-Qlayaa-Deir Mimas triangle, previously blocked with earthen berms by the Israeli forces. 

The Lebanese Army is now stationed across this region to prevent vehicles from entering villages still under Israeli control.

Roads in Borj El Mlouk, which connect to Khiam and Kfarkela, have also been closed to protect residents from potential harm. 

Footage capture by LBCI showed Israeli military vehicles in Khiam, where they continued planting explosives.

Borj El Mlouk, situated west of Khiam, remains a flashpoint, with repeated ceasefire violations reported through Marjaayoun. 

Several homes in the town have sustained damage during the past 13 months of conflict.

In Qlayaa, adjacent to Borj El Mlouk, residents defied Israeli warnings by gathering for Sunday mass. 

The town, whose inhabitants refused to abandon even at the height of the conflict, was filled with families seeking solace in religious rituals.

Despite the challenges and restrictions, the region persists in its struggle for normalcy, with communities striving to endure amid continued Israeli forces of villages along the southern front.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

South Lebanon

Ceasefire

Violation

Incursion

LBCI Next
Israel reviews security risks amid Syrian conflict, considers military options
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reviews security risks amid Syrian conflict, considers military options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:42

New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:53

Zelenskyy says needs arms, security guarantees before talks with Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
World News
06:41

Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More