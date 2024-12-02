News
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02 | 13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
In an interview with LBCI, the president of the American Task Force on Lebanon, Ed Gabriel, stressed the need to elect a president as soon as possible, and addressed the misconceptions surrounding the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, emphasizing that it is intended to be permanent, not temporary.
He clarified that while some aspects of the agreement must be implemented within 60 days, "the ceasefire is intended to be permanent."
Gabriel stressed the comprehensive nature of the ceasefire "in the sense that it not only addresses the ceasefire, but it also addresses the long-term sustainability of it, including the disarming of all militias."
Gabriel explained that this is not just an agreement limited to Resolution 1701 below the Litani River, as it encompasses all its provisions, "including 1559, 1680, and the agreement specifically says you must disarm all militias that are not part of the security forces throughout the whole country."
He also highlighted the collaborative effort between the Trump and Biden administrations to ensure the agreement's longevity, stating that both administrations have worked together to make sure it lasts.
Gabriel also turned his attention to Lebanon's political crisis, particularly the election of a new president. "It is time the Lebanese people come together, and the various political parties come together," he said. "This is a super unique opportunity for the country for the first time in decades."
He stressed the importance of electing a president who understands the international implications of the agreement and is capable of enforcing it.
Gabriel emphasized that Lebanon can no longer afford to wait.
"Now is the time," he stated on LBCI. "There's no waiting for this. We now have to hold America's feet and Lebanon's feet to the fire to implement rather than talking about the agreement. Let's talk about how to get it implemented and pulling together to make that happen."
He concluded by underscoring the urgency of quickly electing a president, marking it as a critical step in the country's path toward stability.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
American Task Force on Lebanon
Ed Gabriel
Israel
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
