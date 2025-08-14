News
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-08-2025 | 05:38
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans for a settlement that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, a move his office said would bury the idea of a Palestinian state.
It was not immediately clear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the plan to revive the long-frozen E1 scheme, which Palestinians and world powers have said would effectively lop the West Bank in two and will likely draw international ire.
In a statement headlined "Burying the idea of a Palestinian state," Smotrich's spokesperson announced the decision and said the development would build 3,401 houses for Israeli settlers between an existing settlement in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Bezalel Smotrich
Settlement
Palestine
