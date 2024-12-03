Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Since the Syrian war reignited just hours after a ceasefire was announced between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, the Lebanese army has shifted its focus to the Lebanese-Syrian border.



The objectives are twofold: to prevent terrorist groups from infiltrating Lebanon and to avoid a repeat of the bombings that affected various Lebanese regions starting in 2011, as well as to stop the occupation of the outskirts of the eastern mountain range.



To achieve this, the Lebanese army has implemented a series of measures spanning from the northern border in Akkar to Aarsal. From Akkar to northern Bekaa, four border regiments are deployed, and patrols have intensified, particularly near the borders with Homs‎.



Backup has also been provided, with internal brigades raising their alert levels and elite forces deployed to support regiments in Akkar.



Security sources told LBCI that the Directorate of Intelligence has carried out several raids in recent days on Syrian camps in Akkar. These operations resulted in the arrest of several prominent human smugglers operating between Syria and Lebanon. Investigations revealed that some of the detainees were planning to smuggle Syrians into Lebanon.



A security source stated that the purpose of these operations is to prevent coordination between Syrian-based terrorist groups and individuals in refugee camps in Lebanon.



Regarding the 32 major illegal smuggling crossings along the Akkar and Bekaa borders, which have been targeted by Israeli airstrikes, no unusual activity has been observed in the past week.



Only limited movements have been recorded, including Syrians crossing back into Syria through an illegal crossing to ensure they can later re-enter Lebanon.



This is due to the Lebanese General Security’s residency laws, which prohibit their return if they leave through an official crossing.



In conclusion, the Lebanese army is preparing for any potential developments along the border or within the country. However, its task of securing the borders and preventing the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah, as required by the ceasefire agreement with Israel, has become increasingly complex due to evolving dynamics on the Syrian battlefield.