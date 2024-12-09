Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Sednaya prison, often referred to as the "human slaughterhouse," stands as one of the most secretive and horrifying detention facilities in the world.



Built in 1987 in a remote area north of Damascus, the prison's architecture and operational methods are heavily inspired by the Soviet-era Gulag system, which was notorious for its use of forced labor camps to suppress opposition and impose ideological conformity.



The prison has limited, highly monitored entry and exit points, including a massive main gate used by security forces and transport trucks. Inside, detainees are subjected to unimaginable horrors. Its architecture divides the prison into two infamous buildings: the Red Building and the White Building.



The Red Building is notorious for housing political prisoners, and civilians deemed the greatest threats to the Syrian regime. Within dark and narrow cells, detainees endured relentless torture. The underground chambers served as venues for both physical abuse and secret mass hangings. Devoid of natural light or external contact, survivors described living in isolated, overcrowded conditions.



Digital surveillance systems ensured guards could control all access points, making escape or communication nearly impossible. This impenetrable system has posed significant challenges for opposition forces attempting to locate prisoners after storming the facility following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.



The White Building, though less notorious, is equally horrific. Reserved for military personnel accused of defiance or insubordination, its large but overcrowded cells are well-known for their inhumane conditions. Managed by military intelligence, the facility employs soundproofing to mask the horrors.



Methods of torture at Sednaya have been both physical and psychological, ranging from severe beatings to the point of unconsciousness and electric shocks to deliberate starvation. Executed prisoners' bodies were often piled into closed trucks and transported to unmarked mass graves, buried without records or notice to their families.



Former detainees recount even more chilling practices, including reports of machinery within the prison used to dispose of bodies in grotesque ways. Video footage allegedly showing body-grinding machines has circulated, further cementing the prison's reputation for unimaginable cruelty.



As the Assad regime collapses, Sednaya's infamous structures—and the intricate systems designed to prevent access—have become the center of attention.