Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Families spent the night near the Masnaa border point, waiting for permission to enter Lebanon, but they were unsuccessful. Men, women, and children spent hours trying to enter, attempting twice during the night, but the Lebanese General Security stopped them.



These individuals do not meet the legal requirements to enter Lebanon. The General Security has set up an advanced checkpoint to verify documents, and those who fail to meet the conditions are denied entry.



Some of these individuals are supporters of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or fought alongside him or his allies.



Those who meet the requirements proceed to the border center to have their documents stamped. They either have a passport, a residency, or are of Lebanese descent through their mother.



Around the Masnaa border center, illegal crossings are present, with large groups of refugees returning. Some have not entered legally, while others avoid legal entry to maintain their displaced status.



At the Jusiyah crossing in the Qaa area, the scene changes. The crossing, which was struck by Israeli airstrikes, now sees only a few people passing through.



The LBCI team met a family there that fled the war in Lebanon to Aleppo and later escaped due to the recent developments in Syria.



At this crossing, Syrian army personnel have abandoned the border center, which is occasionally entered by young men trying to take any belongings they can.



No armed factions are present at the crossing, but just a few hundred meters away, motorcycles and pickup trucks are constantly moving, monitoring everything that stands out on the Lebanese side.