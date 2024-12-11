Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Families spent the night near the Masnaa border point, waiting for permission to enter Lebanon, but they were unsuccessful. Men, women, and children spent hours trying to enter, attempting twice during the night, but the Lebanese General Security stopped them.

These individuals do not meet the legal requirements to enter Lebanon. The General Security has set up an advanced checkpoint to verify documents, and those who fail to meet the conditions are denied entry. 

Some of these individuals are supporters of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or fought alongside him or his allies.

Those who meet the requirements proceed to the border center to have their documents stamped. They either have a passport, a residency, or are of Lebanese descent through their mother.

Around the Masnaa border center, illegal crossings are present, with large groups of refugees returning. Some have not entered legally, while others avoid legal entry to maintain their displaced status.

At the Jusiyah crossing in the Qaa area, the scene changes. The crossing, which was struck by Israeli airstrikes, now sees only a few people passing through. 

The LBCI team met a family there that fled the war in Lebanon to Aleppo and later escaped due to the recent developments in Syria.

At this crossing, Syrian army personnel have abandoned the border center, which is occasionally entered by young men trying to take any belongings they can. 

No armed factions are present at the crossing, but just a few hundred meters away, motorcycles and pickup trucks are constantly moving, monitoring everything that stands out on the Lebanese side.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Border

Crossing

Masnaa

Syria

Jusiyah

LBCI Next
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Qaa-Jusiyah land border crossing between Lebanon and Syria reopens, says minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli warplanes strike Masnaa crossing on Lebanon- Syria border: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10

'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10

In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-07

Iraq takes in 'hundreds' of fleeing Syrian troops: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Jordan shuts borders with Syria, says Interior Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

LBCI
World News
00:42

Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More