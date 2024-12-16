Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a calculated move, Israel conducted a media tour in South Lebanon, highlighting the army's execution of the final stages of the ceasefire agreement.



The timing of this display coincided with Defense Minister Israel Katz's announcement of Israel's near-total destruction of Syrian military assets.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's dominance over both Hezbollah and Lebanon has paved the way for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.



The Israeli army has reportedly bolstered its readiness for a strike on Iran, with advanced preparations underway to counter any Iranian retaliation. Military officials confirmed that these plans are being developed closely with the U.S. military, ensuring mutual support and operational alignment.



While an attack on Iran is becoming increasingly tangible within Israeli decision-making circles, there is debate over the strategy.



Some advocate for a direct strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, while others propose a broader, joint Israeli-American military campaign aimed at undermining the Iranian regime. This alternative strategy seeks to pressure Tehran into signing a new nuclear agreement with conditions dictated by Washington and Tel Aviv.



As tensions mount, the key decision lies with U.S. President Donald Trump.



According to Netanyahu, Trump fully supports any Israeli action against Iran.