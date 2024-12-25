Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Israel conducted an airstrike targeting a house in the town of Taraiyya in Western Baalbek, destroying the structure. According to eyewitnesses, there were no casualties. However, conflicting reports have emerged.



AFP cited a security source claiming the strike targeted a weapons depot in Taraiyya's plains, allegedly linked to Hezbollah.



This marks the first Israeli airstrike in the Bekaa region since the ceasefire agreement was announced on November 27. The incident has raised questions about whether it constitutes a breach of the agreement or falls within its terms.



If the strike indeed hit a civilian house, it would be deemed a violation of the agreement.



However, if the weapons depot report proves accurate, the act may not be considered a breach.



Sources familiar with the negotiations surrounding the ceasefire agreement refer to Clause 4, which stipulates that "these commitments do not prevent Israel or Lebanon from exercising their inherent right to self-defense in accordance with international law."



The matter of Israeli violations and Lebanon's response remains under discussion within the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. This committee includes representatives from France, the United States, Lebanon, Israel, and UNIFIL.



U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Lebanon early next year to advance the mechanisms of the ceasefire agreement and address emerging issues.