Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



LBCI conducted a poll on its website to determine the top five major local events of 2024, and the preliminary results highlight the year's most significant occurrences.



In fifth place is the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



On November 27, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement to end the war between them, brokered by the United States and France.



In fourth place is the discovery of a harassment and rape network on TikTok.



In May, Lebanese authorities announced the dismantling of a gang that lured children and minors with the intent of raping them and forcing them into drug use in several hotels. Among the suspects was a well-known TikTok influencer.



In third place is the Israeli war on Lebanon. On September 23, Israel launched a war on Lebanon that lasted for nearly two months.



In second place is the explosion of pager devices carried by Hezbollah members.



On September 17, hundreds of pager devices simultaneously exploded, injuring their users in the hand, eye, or abdomen.



In first place is the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



On September 27, Israel assassinated Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs using approximately 85 bunker-buster bombs.



