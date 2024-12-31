Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

LBCI conducted a poll on its website to determine the top five major local events of 2024, and the preliminary results highlight the year's most significant occurrences.

In fifth place is the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. 

On November 27, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement to end the war between them, brokered by the United States and France.  

In fourth place is the discovery of a harassment and rape network on TikTok. 

In May, Lebanese authorities announced the dismantling of a gang that lured children and minors with the intent of raping them and forcing them into drug use in several hotels. Among the suspects was a well-known TikTok influencer.  

In third place is the Israeli war on Lebanon. On September 23, Israel launched a war on Lebanon that lasted for nearly two months.  

In second place is the explosion of pager devices carried by Hezbollah members. 

On September 17, hundreds of pager devices simultaneously exploded, injuring their users in the hand, eye, or abdomen.  

In first place is the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. 

On September 27, Israel assassinated Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs using approximately 85 bunker-buster bombs.  

The five events, in order, are the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, the explosion of pagers carried by Hezbollah members, the Israeli war on Lebanon, the discovery of a harassment and rape network on TikTok, and the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Israel

Ceasefire

TikTok

LBCI Next
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30

Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-13

Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israel vows 'harsh response' to Hezbollah attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:13

World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More