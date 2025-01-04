Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel’s stance on Lebanon appears inconsistent. Despite repeated confirmations by security and political sources regarding the message sent to the U.S., some officials have hastily announced that the political leadership has not formally decided to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon.



Another official suggested that the Israeli army might extend its stay to 90 days, allowing it to complete its plans to bolster the border area’s defenses and surveillance capabilities.



Amid these differing statements, several officials noted that the Israeli government's decision to delay the return of northern residents until March effectively signals that the army will not withdraw within the initial 60-day deadline.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it would continue intensifying strikes on what it described as Hezbollah’s military reinforcements.



It warned that it would not wait indefinitely for the U.N. ceasefire monitoring committee or the Lebanese army to fulfill the terms of the agreement, threatening to launch further airstrikes.



These developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions along Lebanon’s borders and Israel’s simultaneous engagement on five military fronts.



The situation coincides with the Biden administration’s approval of an $8 billion arms deal to support the Israeli military.