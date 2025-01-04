Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uncertainty surrounds Israel&#39;s stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel’s stance on Lebanon appears inconsistent. Despite repeated confirmations by security and political sources regarding the message sent to the U.S., some officials have hastily announced that the political leadership has not formally decided to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon.

Another official suggested that the Israeli army might extend its stay to 90 days, allowing it to complete its plans to bolster the border area’s defenses and surveillance capabilities.

Amid these differing statements, several officials noted that the Israeli government's decision to delay the return of northern residents until March effectively signals that the army will not withdraw within the initial 60-day deadline.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it would continue intensifying strikes on what it described as Hezbollah’s military reinforcements. 

It warned that it would not wait indefinitely for the U.N. ceasefire monitoring committee or the Lebanese army to fulfill the terms of the agreement, threatening to launch further airstrikes.

These developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions along Lebanon’s borders and Israel’s simultaneous engagement on five military fronts. 

The situation coincides with the Biden administration’s approval of an $8 billion arms deal to support the Israeli military.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Withdrawal

Plan

Army

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-07

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More