Estonia says Russia detained a tanker in Baltic Sea

18-05-2025 | 12:05
Estonia says Russia detained a tanker in Baltic Sea
Estonia says Russia detained a tanker in Baltic Sea

Russia detained a Greek-owned oil tanker on Sunday after it left an Estonian Baltic Sea port, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said, adding that it had alerted NATO allies to the incident.

The Liberia-flagged ship Green Admire was leaving Sillamae port using a designated navigation channel that crosses Russian territorial waters, the ministry said in a statement.

"Today’s incident shows that Russia continues to behave unpredictably," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "I have also informed our Allies of the event."

Reuters

