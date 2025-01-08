Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Countdown to Lebanon&#39;s presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan arrived in Beirut less than 24 hours before the critical presidential election session. 

The session has been marked by intense political discussions, with mounting pressure to secure the presidency for Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. Aoun has the unequivocal backing of Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France, who have been actively pressing for his election in the first round while rejecting any compromises with opposing blocs, including the Amal-Hezbollah duo and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).

According to informed sources, Aoun's supporters plan to revote him in a potential second round if the required 86 votes are not achieved in the first round. 

Efforts are underway to secure his victory before Thursday noon, with pro-Aoun forces reportedly prepared to deploy constitutional strategies to counter any legal challenges from his opponents if they refuse to declare his victory.

While the focus remains on General Aoun, discussions surrounding a plan B have surfaced. Alternative candidates, such as former Minister Jihad Azour and banker Samir Assaf, have been floated as potential compromises to break the presidential deadlock while maintaining Arab and international support. 

Additionally, the Amal-Hezbollah duo continues to advocate for Acting Director General of General Security Elias Al-Baysari as a viable candidate.

In Lebanese politics' complex and unpredictable landscape, the emergence of a last-minute candidate remains a slim but conceivable possibility. 

The coming hours—both overnight and early Thursday—are expected to provide greater clarity as MPs prepare to cast their votes in what could be a decisive session.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Countdown

Lebanon

Presidential

Session

Support

Joseph Aoun

Plan B

Army

Commander

LBCI Next
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:16

Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More