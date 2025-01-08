Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan arrived in Beirut less than 24 hours before the critical presidential election session.



The session has been marked by intense political discussions, with mounting pressure to secure the presidency for Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. Aoun has the unequivocal backing of Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France, who have been actively pressing for his election in the first round while rejecting any compromises with opposing blocs, including the Amal-Hezbollah duo and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).



According to informed sources, Aoun's supporters plan to revote him in a potential second round if the required 86 votes are not achieved in the first round.



Efforts are underway to secure his victory before Thursday noon, with pro-Aoun forces reportedly prepared to deploy constitutional strategies to counter any legal challenges from his opponents if they refuse to declare his victory.



While the focus remains on General Aoun, discussions surrounding a plan B have surfaced. Alternative candidates, such as former Minister Jihad Azour and banker Samir Assaf, have been floated as potential compromises to break the presidential deadlock while maintaining Arab and international support.



Additionally, the Amal-Hezbollah duo continues to advocate for Acting Director General of General Security Elias Al-Baysari as a viable candidate.



In Lebanese politics' complex and unpredictable landscape, the emergence of a last-minute candidate remains a slim but conceivable possibility.



The coming hours—both overnight and early Thursday—are expected to provide greater clarity as MPs prepare to cast their votes in what could be a decisive session.