Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the first images of the three Israeli female hostages being released by Hamas were shown, Israeli eyes were fixed on the scene.
The moment they were freed, Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, took to the streets of Gaza, brandishing weapons, signaling the start of the prisoner exchange process. The scene mirrored that of a similar exchange just over a year ago, intensifying internal divisions within Israel.
The contrast on the ground between the Brigades' actions and the positions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military leadership on weakening Hamas was stark. This prompted voices within Israel to call for a return to fighting in the Gaza Strip, a stance that clashed with the desire not to sabotage the prisoner deal.
The calculation of gains and losses from the prisoner exchange became a focal point in escalating internal disagreements, not only within the government but also among the Israeli public and the hostage families forum.
An internal document distributed to Israeli ministers outlined the strategic and political implications of the decision to return the prisoners, shedding light on the heavy price Israel had paid. The document revealed full support from the security establishment for the exchange while emphasizing the need to return to fighting if necessary.
The document also mentioned the potential threats Israel might face from the Houthis in Yemen, as well as from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other regional groups. The authors of the document made it clear that Israel remains determined to continue its operations in the north, the West Bank and Syria to ensure the safety of its citizens.
With the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House, Israeli officials are increasingly warning that the U.S. administration's stance on Israel's actions in the region may not be as favorable as before.
Some have even suggested that Israeli decision-makers need to redefine their demands regarding halting the Gaza war, urging the use of clear and actionable terms. Phrases like "destroying Hamas" and "total victory" were dismissed as empty rhetoric.
According to these experts, the implementation of the deal showed that Israel had not been able to eliminate Hamas and had failed to expel its leaders and operatives from Gaza. They argue that it would be more realistic for Israel to demand that Hamas not be in power in Gaza or that it cease to be an armed movement.
Following the first day of the prisoner exchange, some in Israel called on Hamas, through mediators, to delay the release of the second batch of hostages scheduled for the following Saturday, citing the unstable situation in Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Cracks
Israel
Unity
Prisoner
Exchange
Deal
Hamas
Divisions
Government
