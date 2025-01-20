Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life

2025-01-20 | 12:49
2min
Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a dangerous attempt to check on their homes near the outskirts of Maroun El Ras, towards the town of Bint Jbeil, several locals risked their safety. A short walk of just a few dozen meters was enough for reconnaissance aircraft to circle the area swiftly. 

The Lebanese Army has established fixed checkpoints between Bint Jbeil, Maroun El Ras, and nearby towns like Yaroun and Aitaroun, all of which were scenes of heavy battles. These areas continue to experience occasional incursions and search operations. 

The army's increased deployment along the outskirts of Bint Jbeil has provided a sense of security and revitalized life in the city, despite the significant destruction it endured. 

Amid the rubble in central Bint Jbeil, stories of fallen martyrs are told. The city market, which was destroyed in 2006 and rebuilt, still sees most of its shops closed. 

However, the return of civilians and the army's presence signals a gradual resurgence of life. 

Yet, proper recovery will only be achieved once the army is deployed in the surrounding border villages, and reconstruction efforts on homes and infrastructure begin.

