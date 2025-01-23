Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With just three days remaining until its scheduled withdrawal from Lebanon, Israel is making significant efforts to persuade the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to approve an extension of the timeline despite the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.



So far, these efforts have been unsuccessful.



Several Israeli officials have acknowledged complications, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to send a message to Trump through Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



In the message, Netanyahu requested permission to maintain Israeli forces in five strategic locations in the southeastern sector of Lebanon while committing to a complete withdrawal from the central and western sectors within the remaining three days.



Israel's mini-security cabinet, which is set to convene on Thursday, is expected to make a decisive ruling on whether to proceed with a complete withdrawal or to maintain a presence in specific areas.



The cabinet will review a military report detailing the army's achievements over the 60-day agreement period, which includes the destruction of Hezbollah's infrastructure.



However, the head of Israel's Northern Command, Ori Gordin, has emphasized the challenges faced and highlighted the need for additional time to ensure what he described as the "complete cleansing" of the area.



Meanwhile, Israeli security officials have cautioned against delaying the withdrawal decision, warning that prolonging the process could undermine the military gains achieved. They argue that the political leadership would be making a mistake if it were to yield to the pressures of Minister Bezalel Smotrich's hardline stance.



Adding to the complexities, mayors of northern Israeli towns have threatened to return to their communities if the military withdraws from Lebanon without adequate security assurances, further complicating Israel's decision-making process.