News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel remains adamant about not withdrawing from Lebanon on Sunday, the scheduled end of the 60 days for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
This stance, which raises the risk of renewed security tensions in the region, was conveyed by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that the delay does not contradict the agreement.
Israel claims that the gradual withdrawal is contingent upon the full deployment of the Lebanese Army in the south and the retreat of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River.
Political leadership has instructed the Israeli army to refrain from withdrawing from the eastern sector of southern Lebanon while preparing for possible withdrawals from other areas.
On Friday, Tel Aviv held discussions with Washington on keeping its army in the south, presenting reports reviewed by Israel's mini-security cabinet late into the night. These reports suggest that the Lebanese Army has not yet fully deployed across all agreed areas, necessitating continued Israeli military operations to destroy Hezbollah's remaining arms depots and prevent the group from rebuilding its capabilities.
Israel submitted a list of strategic areas it intends to retain control over, particularly those overlooking northern Israeli towns, without specifying a timeline for the extended presence.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials are debating the creation of a buffer zone along the border, with no clear timeframe for its establishment.
The plan has garnered support from both the ruling coalition and the opposition, with the head of Israel's National Unity party, Benny Gantz, advocating for maintaining a military foothold in the region and continuing operations against what he called "violations of the agreement."
Further discussions with Washington and the ceasefire monitoring committee are expected to address whether Israel's withdrawal timeline adjustments will impact other provisions of the agreement.
The fate of southern Lebanese residents, who are anticipating their return home on Sunday, remains uncertain, with Israeli officials expressing concerns that their return could trigger new security escalations, particularly after Hezbollah's warnings against a delayed withdrawal.
In response to these uncertainties, Israel's military command has intensified training exercises, preparing for various scenarios should the withdrawal not proceed as planned.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Deadline
Israel
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Threats
Delay
Next
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
0
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
6
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More