Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats

News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel remains adamant about not withdrawing from Lebanon on Sunday, the scheduled end of the 60 days for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. 

This stance, which raises the risk of renewed security tensions in the region, was conveyed by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that the delay does not contradict the agreement. 

Israel claims that the gradual withdrawal is contingent upon the full deployment of the Lebanese Army in the south and the retreat of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River.  

Political leadership has instructed the Israeli army to refrain from withdrawing from the eastern sector of southern Lebanon while preparing for possible withdrawals from other areas. 

On Friday, Tel Aviv held discussions with Washington on keeping its army in the south, presenting reports reviewed by Israel's mini-security cabinet late into the night. These reports suggest that the Lebanese Army has not yet fully deployed across all agreed areas, necessitating continued Israeli military operations to destroy Hezbollah's remaining arms depots and prevent the group from rebuilding its capabilities.  

Israel submitted a list of strategic areas it intends to retain control over, particularly those overlooking northern Israeli towns, without specifying a timeline for the extended presence. 

Meanwhile, Israeli officials are debating the creation of a buffer zone along the border, with no clear timeframe for its establishment. 

The plan has garnered support from both the ruling coalition and the opposition, with the head of Israel's National Unity party, Benny Gantz, advocating for maintaining a military foothold in the region and continuing operations against what he called "violations of the agreement."  

Further discussions with Washington and the ceasefire monitoring committee are expected to address whether Israel's withdrawal timeline adjustments will impact other provisions of the agreement. 

The fate of southern Lebanese residents, who are anticipating their return home on Sunday, remains uncertain, with Israeli officials expressing concerns that their return could trigger new security escalations, particularly after Hezbollah's warnings against a delayed withdrawal.  

In response to these uncertainties, Israel's military command has intensified training exercises, preparing for various scenarios should the withdrawal not proceed as planned.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Deadline

Israel

Withdrawal

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Threats

Delay

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05

Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23

Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More