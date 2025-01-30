Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Citing heightened security threats along its borders, Israel has expanded its military deployment in Syria and established a new buffer zone within Syrian territory.



The move is aimed at preventing hostile elements, including ISIS fighters, from approaching the border region.



Israeli forces stationed in Syria have been reinforced with additional equipment, mobile shelters, and other essential supplies to sustain their presence for at least a year.



As part of its preparations, Israel has set up surveillance towers inside Syrian territory and bolstered its defenses, revealing that it has intercepted multiple infiltration attempts by armed fighters into areas under its control.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who recently visited Israeli-controlled areas in Syria, reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining a presence in strategic locations, particularly Mount Hermon.



Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has continued its intelligence-gathering operations over Syrian airspace and along the Lebanese border, citing efforts to prevent weapons transfers to Hezbollah. Tel Aviv has also deemed Hezbollah's recent launch of a drone toward Israel a "red line," further escalating regional tensions.