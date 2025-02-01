News
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
01-02-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Since launching its ground incursion in October 2024, the Israeli army has occupied 47 villages along the Lebanese border.
Over the past four months, Israeli forces have engaged in demolitions, land seizures, and military entrenchment, gradually expanding their reach from frontline villages to deeper areas. This move violates the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates a phased withdrawal in exchange for the Lebanese Army's redeployment in the occupied villages within 60 days.
The withdrawal process has been slow and remains incomplete.
As of this report, the Lebanese Army has fully regained control of 24 villages, while Israeli forces continue to occupy 12 villages entirely, mainly in the central and eastern sectors, including positions in the outskirts of Kfarchouba, Al-Mari, Habbariyeh, and Chebaa.
Additionally, nine villages remain partially occupied, with Israeli troops stationed at their outskirts. The Israeli army also holds key valleys such as Wadi Al-Slouqi and Wadi Shanuh, along with elevated positions like Tallet El Hamames and Jabal Balat.
Israel's ongoing presence is concentrated in strategically significant locations. In the western sector, its control over Jabal Balat between Ramyeh and Marwahin and the Labbouneh hills near Naqoura provides a vantage point over the entire region, including Tyre and parts of Galilee settlements. These were among the last positions Israel withdrew from in 2000 and 2006.
In the central sector, Israeli forces still hold a nature reserve between Maroun El Ras and Aitaroun, a high-altitude area that allows them to monitor and secure Avivim settlement.
In the eastern sector, Israel continues to occupy positions in Odaisseh, Kfarkela, and Mazraat Sardah, leveraging the surrounding hills for strategic oversight. The occupied Nabi Owaida hill, linking Kfarkela and Odaisseh, provides visibility over the Litani River to the west.
Similarly, the occupied Tallet El Aaziyyeh, connecting Deir Mimas and Kfarkela, grants Israeli forces control over the Litani River's course up to Shaqif.
Meanwhile, Tallet El Hamames, on the outskirts of Khiam, remains under Israeli control despite the withdrawal from Khiam itself, offering a critical vantage point over Shebaa Farms, Khiam Plain, and the Wazzani area.
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
4
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
6
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
8
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
