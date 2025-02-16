News
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
News Bulletin Reports
16-02-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Lebanese state prioritized the safety of its citizens amid concerns over airport security and the backlash from a segment of the population, along with the security incidents that followed. The outcome was expected, with an attempt to understand and accommodate the reactions—albeit to a certain extent.
This became clear during the protest called by Hezbollah on Saturday along the airport road in response to the decision to prevent Iranian planes from landing at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport and the Israeli "intervention" in that decision.
The protest began peacefully but did not remain that way. What exactly happened?
Security sources say prior coordination took place with the Lebanese army to prevent blocking the road leading to the airport.
However, during MP Mahmoud Qamati's speech, around 10 young men from the Al-Zaiter family, standing behind the podium, cut the main road, attacked military vehicles, and provoked soldiers with offensive slogans.
In response, the army fired tear gas, leading to a chaotic scene before the protest concluded. The army cleared the road and is now searching for the young men who have gone into hiding.
Meanwhile, informed sources acknowledged that the tear gas used against protesters not involved in the disturbance may not have been entirely necessary.
However, Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the events as an unjustified attack on peaceful citizens, accusing those responsible of attempting to provoke the army into a confrontation with its own people.
While the army continues to search for the perpetrators, investigations by the military intelligence, under the supervision of Military Court's Government Commissioner Judge Fadi Akiki, are ongoing regarding an attack on Friday on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicles.
More than 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the protest along the airport road. So far, the identity of only one direct perpetrator has been confirmed, and the search continues for the others.
Reports state that the Deputy Commander of UNIFIL testified before Judge Akiki that the vehicle fire occurred after protesters threw an incendiary substance at it.
The recent events could recur unless a resolution is found regarding Iranian flights.
What's the latest on the matter?
As of now, Middle East Airlines (MEA) has not received approval from Iranian aviation authorities to allow two of its planes to land in Tehran and return stranded Lebanese citizens to Lebanon.
The Lebanese ambassador in Tehran has sent multiple letters to Iranian aviation authorities through the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but no response has been received.
Meanwhile, communication continues between the Lebanese and Iranian foreign ministers.
A small meeting is scheduled for Monday between the ministers of foreign affairs, public works, and defense to discuss a solution.
In the meantime, Lebanon's ambassador to Iran is attempting to persuade the 150 Lebanese citizens stranded in Tehran to travel to Iraq and then return to Lebanon via Middle East Airlines, which has expressed its willingness to organize a flight to Baghdad for this purpose.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Airport
Hezbollah
Protests
Flights
Tension
Iran
Middle East Airlines
UNIFIL
Lebanese Army
