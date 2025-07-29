News
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN
The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that the disaster unfolding in Gaza was reminiscent of famines seen in Ethiopia and Biafra, Nigeria, in the 20th century.
"This is unlike anything we have seen in this century. It reminds us of previous disasters in Ethiopia or Biafra in the past century," WFP emergency director Ross Smith told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Rome, insisting that "we need urgent action now."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Middle East
Gaza health ministry says more than 60,000 killed since start of war
Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire
Previous
