Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN

29-07-2025 | 05:09
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that the disaster unfolding in Gaza was reminiscent of famines seen in Ethiopia and Biafra, Nigeria, in the 20th century.

"This is unlike anything we have seen in this century. It reminds us of previous disasters in Ethiopia or Biafra in the past century," WFP emergency director Ross Smith told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Rome, insisting that "we need urgent action now."

AFP
