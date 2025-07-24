China hails 'positive' ICJ ruling on climate reparations

24-07-2025 | 04:49
China hails 'positive' ICJ ruling on climate reparations
China hails 'positive' ICJ ruling on climate reparations

China hailed on Thursday a "positive" ruling by the world's highest court declaring that states are obliged under international law to tackle climate change and warning that failing to do so could open the door to reparations.

 

"The advisory opinion reflects the long-term positions and propositions of the vast majority of developing countries, including China, and has positive significance for maintaining and promoting international climate cooperation," said foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

 

AFP

 

World News

China

International

Climate

Change

Law

