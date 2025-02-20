Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

News Bulletin Reports
20-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
2min
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

At the age of 60, Hashem Safieddine was also killed. During the war, his body was temporarily buried in the Hunin cemetery near Rawdat Al-Hawraa Zeinab in Ghobeiry.  

On Sunday, February 23, Safieddine will be laid to rest alongside his longtime comrade, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a large public and official funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs.  

However, after the joint procession, the two leaders will part ways. 
 
While Nasrallah will be buried in the southern suburbs, Safieddine's body will be transported to his hometown of Deir Qanoun En Nahr in the Tyre district, in accordance with his will. His coffin will be moved from Beirut for a second funeral among his family and fellow villagers.  
 
A formal reception will be held at the town's Husayniyya on Monday from around 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., after which the funeral procession will proceed to his final resting place in a designated plot of land in the village.  

Hezbollah has been working intensively to finalize the preparations. Large screens will be installed in the main square to broadcast the official ceremony.  

On the outskirts of Tyre, where the procession will pass, crowds are expected to gather to pay their respects. The group has allocated 12 parking lots to accommodate attendees, and due to the anticipated turnout, additional screens will be set up at Tyre's entrances to allow those unable to reach the burial site to follow the proceedings.  

Five months after their assassinations, Hezbollah will finally be able to bid farewell to its two secretaries-general, both killed by Israel within days of each other. In a striking coincidence, Safieddine was assassinated on the very day he was expected to be officially announced as Nasrallah's successor.

