Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Abdolnaser Hemmati, who failed in his bids for the Iranian presidency in both 2021 and 2024, has now faced another setback—his dismissal as Minister of Economy and Finance in 2025.



The Iranian parliament voted to remove Hemmati on Sunday, citing economic and financial failures, including the collapse of the national currency and soaring inflation under his policies.



While economic reasons were publicly presented as justification for his removal, political motives were at play.



According to analysts, the conservative-controlled parliament used economic challenges as a pretext to oust Hemmati, who had advocated for negotiations with the West to alleviate Iran's worsening financial crisis caused by U.S. sanctions.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded with direct opposition to the issue of talks with the West, signaling Tehran's firm stance against engagement under current conditions.



Coinciding with Hemmati's dismissal, another significant political figure stepped down. Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former foreign minister and architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the U.S., resigned from his position as Vice President for Strategic Affairs. Iranian observers suggest that Zarif preemptively resigned before facing a potential dismissal.



Zarif explained that his resignation came following advice from the judiciary to avoid further political pressure on the government. He had been under sustained scrutiny from conservative lawmakers who opposed his appointment due to his children's American citizenship—a factor that, under a 2022 Iranian law, bars individuals with foreign national ties from holding sensitive government positions.



These developments highlight two key takeaways from Iran's political landscape.



First, the ongoing power struggle between conservatives and reformists is intensifying. Second, Iran remains steadfast in its refusal to negotiate with the West while facing Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign, a policy initially spearheaded by former U.S. President Donald Trump and still shaping Iran's foreign policy direction.