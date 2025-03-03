News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
03-03-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Abdolnaser Hemmati, who failed in his bids for the Iranian presidency in both 2021 and 2024, has now faced another setback—his dismissal as Minister of Economy and Finance in 2025.
The Iranian parliament voted to remove Hemmati on Sunday, citing economic and financial failures, including the collapse of the national currency and soaring inflation under his policies.
While economic reasons were publicly presented as justification for his removal, political motives were at play.
According to analysts, the conservative-controlled parliament used economic challenges as a pretext to oust Hemmati, who had advocated for negotiations with the West to alleviate Iran's worsening financial crisis caused by U.S. sanctions.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded with direct opposition to the issue of talks with the West, signaling Tehran's firm stance against engagement under current conditions.
Coinciding with Hemmati's dismissal, another significant political figure stepped down. Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former foreign minister and architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the U.S., resigned from his position as Vice President for Strategic Affairs. Iranian observers suggest that Zarif preemptively resigned before facing a potential dismissal.
Zarif explained that his resignation came following advice from the judiciary to avoid further political pressure on the government. He had been under sustained scrutiny from conservative lawmakers who opposed his appointment due to his children's American citizenship—a factor that, under a 2022 Iranian law, bars individuals with foreign national ties from holding sensitive government positions.
These developments highlight two key takeaways from Iran's political landscape.
First, the ongoing power struggle between conservatives and reformists is intensifying. Second, Iran remains steadfast in its refusal to negotiate with the West while facing Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign, a policy initially spearheaded by former U.S. President Donald Trump and still shaping Iran's foreign policy direction.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Political
Turmoil
Power
Struggle
Conservatives
Reformists
Next
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
0
World News
2025-02-09
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
World News
2025-02-09
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Lebanon’s president heads to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on first foreign trip – what to expect
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Netanyahu’s Jaramana strategy fuels concerns over Syria escalation and internal Israeli dissent — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:49
Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: Court
World News
09:49
Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: Court
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
2
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
3
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
4
Lebanon News
04:48
Lebanon's President Aoun departs for Riyadh on official visit
Lebanon News
04:48
Lebanon's President Aoun departs for Riyadh on official visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
6
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
8
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More