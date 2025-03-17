News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's power struggle: Shin Bet chief’s ouster deepens Israel’s internal rift
News Bulletin Reports
17-03-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu's power struggle: Shin Bet chief’s ouster deepens Israel’s internal rift
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In a country where nothing is simple, the Israeli government technically cannot dismiss the head of Shin Bet before the end of their term. But under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the rules are different.
Israel, already defying international and humanitarian laws, is now also disregarding its own legal framework. After a year and a half of war, Netanyahu has taken the unprecedented step of dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar—reportedly because Bar opposed him on several decisions related to the war and the hostage deal.
Nothing seems to stop Netanyahu—not even being labeled the "King of Israel," a dictator, or a tyrant.
The dismissal of the Shin Bet chief is extraordinary and unprecedented in Israel's history. The Attorney General objected to the move in a petition to the court, and Bar himself refused to resign. Meanwhile, protests and demonstrations against the decision are spreading across the country.
Despite the backlash, Netanyahu is already compiling a list of candidates to replace Bar. If he succeeds, Bar will become the ninth senior official removed from Israel’s leadership ranks since the war began on October 7. Seven of them resigned after clashing with Netanyahu, while the prime minister himself dismissed former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and now the head of Shin Bet.
Bar’s removal comes amid a growing and serious confrontation between Netanyahu and Israel’s security and military institutions, particularly Shin Bet. Netanyahu has accused the agency of blackmail, after former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman allegedly threatened to expose scandals if Bar were removed from his post.
The escalating power struggle has deepened Israel’s internal divisions, adding another front—perhaps the most dangerous one yet—to a war with no end in sight.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Shin Bet
Chief
Ouster
Israel
Next
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
0
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Israel's Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Israel's Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
Possible escalation: Israel blames Hamas for delays in hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-24
German vote winner Merz says seeks coalition with center-left SPD
World News
2025-02-24
German vote winner Merz says seeks coalition with center-left SPD
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
0
World News
2025-02-07
Trump says USAID should 'close'
World News
2025-02-07
Trump says USAID should 'close'
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Lebanon News
11:27
Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates
Lebanon News
12:19
Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates
4
Lebanon News
10:40
President Aoun says: The Situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue
Lebanon News
10:40
President Aoun says: The Situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue
5
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:18
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
6
Middle East News
04:42
Iran expresses regret over recent Lebanese-Syrian border tensions
Middle East News
04:42
Iran expresses regret over recent Lebanese-Syrian border tensions
7
Lebanon News
07:53
Israel's military claims two Hezbollah members hit in south Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
07:53
Israel's military claims two Hezbollah members hit in south Lebanon airstrike
8
Middle East News
05:52
SANA: Journalist, photographer injured near Syrian-Lebanese border in alleged Hezbollah missile strike
Middle East News
05:52
SANA: Journalist, photographer injured near Syrian-Lebanese border in alleged Hezbollah missile strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More