Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



In a country where nothing is simple, the Israeli government technically cannot dismiss the head of Shin Bet before the end of their term. But under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the rules are different.



Israel, already defying international and humanitarian laws, is now also disregarding its own legal framework. After a year and a half of war, Netanyahu has taken the unprecedented step of dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar—reportedly because Bar opposed him on several decisions related to the war and the hostage deal.



Nothing seems to stop Netanyahu—not even being labeled the "King of Israel," a dictator, or a tyrant.



The dismissal of the Shin Bet chief is extraordinary and unprecedented in Israel's history. The Attorney General objected to the move in a petition to the court, and Bar himself refused to resign. Meanwhile, protests and demonstrations against the decision are spreading across the country.



Despite the backlash, Netanyahu is already compiling a list of candidates to replace Bar. If he succeeds, Bar will become the ninth senior official removed from Israel’s leadership ranks since the war began on October 7. Seven of them resigned after clashing with Netanyahu, while the prime minister himself dismissed former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and now the head of Shin Bet.



Bar’s removal comes amid a growing and serious confrontation between Netanyahu and Israel’s security and military institutions, particularly Shin Bet. Netanyahu has accused the agency of blackmail, after former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman allegedly threatened to expose scandals if Bar were removed from his post.



The escalating power struggle has deepened Israel’s internal divisions, adding another front—perhaps the most dangerous one yet—to a war with no end in sight.