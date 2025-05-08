Israel forces close UN schools in annexed east Jerusalem: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-05-2025 | 03:46
High views
Israel forces close UN schools in annexed east Jerusalem: AFP
Israel forces close UN schools in annexed east Jerusalem: AFP

Israeli forces entered two U.N. schools in annexed east Jerusalem on Thursday to enforce their closure, an AFP photographer reported, as the United Nations confirmed three schools were closed in the city's Shuafat refugee camp.

The photographer reported that a closure notice in Hebrew was left at the entrance of at least one of the schools, and the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which runs them, said at least one of its staff was detained.

