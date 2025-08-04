Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir

Middle East News
04-08-2025 | 06:09
High views
Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir
Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir

Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday that they clashed with government forces in Dayr Hafir in Aleppo province.

SDF said that the government forces carried out attacks against four of their posts in the area.

The SDF was the main fighting force allied to the United States in Syria during fighting that defeated Islamic State in 2019 after the group declared a caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syrian Democratic Forces

Clashes

Aleppo

Syria

