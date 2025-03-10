Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority

10-03-2025 | 14:07
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
2min
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deliberately limited the authority of the delegation sent to Doha for negotiations. 

The team, which includes Israel's coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, the deputy head of the Shin Bet, and a senior adviser to Netanyahu, is not authorized to negotiate progress on the second phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. 

Instead, it will listen to details of the proposal conveyed by Washington to Tel Aviv through Egyptian and Qatari mediators ahead of U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's arrival in Doha on Tuesday.  

The Israeli cabinet approved sending the delegation only after receiving American assurances of full coordination with Tel Aviv regarding the negotiations, following concerns that Israel had been sidelined in recent days.  

Israel's red lines remain firm, particularly regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and the conditions for their release. Israeli authorities insist on vetoing the release of at least 100 high-profile detainees.  

While engaging in talks, Israel continues to apply military and economic pressure on Hamas, this time through collective punishment, cutting off water, electricity, and humanitarian aid to Gaza's population. This measure is seen as an attempt to push hundreds of thousands of Gazans into leaving the enclave before advancing any resolution for Gaza's future.  

Two possible scenarios are emerging: either progressing toward the second phase of a ceasefire to secure an end to the war or resuming full-scale military operations—an option Netanyahu and newly appointed Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir appear to be preparing for.

