Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



With decisiveness, wisdom, and calm, the Lebanese army successfully liberated the Lebanese part of the border town of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali.



It deployed reinforcements of special units, coordinated with local factions to stay behind, and began direct negotiations with the Syrian side based on administrative division maps between the two countries.



After two days of negotiations, the border in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali was defined, and it became clear that the Syrian army had occupied lands and homes within Lebanese sovereignty. These areas had been entered by Syrian forces.



As a result of the negotiations, by Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., Syrian army units withdrew from Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, and the Lebanese army began entering all Lebanese territories, establishing fixed checkpoints.



At the same time, to ensure a safe return for locals to their homes, engineering units of the Lebanese army began clearing the area of remnants of clashes and unexploded ordnance.



The Lebanese army also dismantled ammunition and weapons storage inside the town, which had been controlled by the Syrian army and transferred to Syrian territory.



The expected return of locals to their homes will currently be limited to properties located within Lebanese borders, as military sources confirmed that returning to homes in Syrian-controlled areas will not be allowed at this time.



However, when locals attempted to enter in the afternoon, gunfire was heard from within Syrian territory, causing them to retreat.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese army closed illegal crossings in the Qasr-Hermel area and the Masharee al-Qaa region to prevent infiltration and smuggling. The army also worked to prevent armed appearances, which led to some objections that were quickly resolved.



The army's deployment and the return of locals mark the end of the second round of tensions and clashes.



The entry of Syrian forces into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, deep within Lebanese territory, was seen by observers as a matter larger than disputes with the factions and border issues.



The Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area was one of Hezbollah's key points for supply lines and crossings. According to field sources, the group did not engage in the clashes on the eastern border.